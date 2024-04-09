Popular WWE star unveils new nickname following WrestleMania win

A popular WWE Superstar has given himself a new name following an impressive victory during WrestleMania XL weekend.

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) are known as The Pride faction on WWE SmackDown. The trio battled Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain (The Final Testament) in a Philadelphia Street Fight at WrestleMania with ECW legend Bubby Ray Dudley serving as the special guest referee. Lashley and The Street Profits picked up the victory and Dawkins has given himself a new nickname today.

Dawkins took to social media to show off his WrestleMania gear, which was inspired by one of the popular characters in One Piece anime, Admiral Ryokugyu. The former tag team champion gave himself a new nickname "Admiral Angelo D. Dawkins."

"ADMIRAL ANGELO D. DAWKINS. #onepiece AKA GOAT PIECE inspired gear. #wrestlemania," he wrote.

WWE star makes bold prediction about next year's WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley is the leader of The Pride faction but has much bigger goals for his career. The veteran was left off of the card for WrestleMania 39 but was a part of the Street Fight at WrestleMania XL.

Ahead of Night Two of WrestleMania, Bobby Lashley shared a video on social media and noted that he has been in the professional wrestling business for 27 years. The All Mighty stated he has worked hard his entire career and knows what he is capable of.

The former WWE Champion added that it is his goal to be in the main event of WrestleMania 41 next year.

"27 years in the wrestling business and I am still working as hard as I did on day one. So, I know what I am capable of doing, and where I want to get, and I know I can get back there. This is this year, WrestleMania 40. WrestleMania 41, I'm going to be main eventing next year. That is the goal and that is what I'm going to be working for," he said. [From 01:26 - 01:54]

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits have the potential to be a dominant faction on WWE SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for The Pride in the weeks ahead.

