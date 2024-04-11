Popular WWE stars refer to CM Punk as their "dad"

Two popular WWE Superstars have hilariously referred to CM Punk as their "dad" today on social media. The controversial star was on commentary for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series 2023 after being let go by All Elite Wrestling. The veteran was fired following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023, and AEW is planning on airing footage of the fight tonight on Dynamite. Roxanne Perez captured the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver this past Saturday in Philadelphia. She is good friends with injured NXT star Cora Jade in real life, and the two also have a good relationship with CM Punk.

Cora Jade took to her Instagram story today to share a photograph of herself, Roxanne Perez, and CM Punk. She captioned the photo by hilariously noting that they were annoying their "dad" as seen in the image below.

"Stressing out our dad @cmpunk," she wrote.

Cora Jade shares hilarious post on her Instagram story.

Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk's comments about Tony Khan and AEW

CM Punk was a guest on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour podcast last Monday and revealed what he believed to be the issues in All Elite Wrestling. The 45-year-old claimed he approached Tony Khan asking him to handle the situation with Jack Perry before the altercation took place.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo claimed Tony Khan didn't have a clue how to handle the backstage issues in AEW. Russo suggested Khan learn from his mistakes moving forward to prevent another situation like this from happening in the company.

"CM Punk basically said this, 'Tony Khan had no idea how to handle a situation. He had no idea'. He went to Tony and said, You need to do something, because if I do, you are not going to like the way I do it'. And Tony Khan said to him, 'What do you want me to do?'. He didn't have a clue how to handle it. Bro, that's all Tony had to tell... 'Listen, man, I have never been put in that position before, I wasn't ready for it. I was in over my head. Maybe I didn't handle it right this time, but next time I will," said Vince Russo. [From 06:00 - 06:37]

Punk is currently out of action with a torn triceps but has remained relevant on WWE television as he recovers from the injury. Only time will tell when the veteran will be cleared to return to the ring.

