Popular WWE Superstar believes it would "make sense" for AJ Lee to return at the Royal Rumble

AJ Lee hasn't wrestled for almost a decade. The former Divas Champion retired from the business when she left WWE in 2015 and hasn't looked back.

CM Punk's recent and successful return to the company has begun rumors that his wife could be looking to follow in his footsteps. Many fans are under the impression that she will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend.

It appears that fans are not the only ones pushing for Lee's return since RAW star Ivy Nile recently spoke to WrestlingNews.co, where she claimed that it would make sense for the former Champion to return:

“It would be really cool to see AJ Lee show up. I mean, gosh, it just makes sense, but we’ll see.” she noted.

Lee was recently back in the ring whilst training to be part of Heelz but appeared to make it clear that she was going back into retirement following the show. Despite this, the WWE Universe is still pushing for a return this weekend in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Ivy Nile has a huge task ahead of her on WWE RAW

Ivy Nile may be looking ahead to The Royal Rumble, but she is yet to declare for the match and instead has to get past Valhalla on RAW before she will be able to.

Last week, Valhalla picked a fight with Maxxine Dupri. The latter has become close friends with Nile, and now she has decided to step up to take on the leader of the Viking Raiders all on her own.

Valhalla has proved that she is a monster, and since Nile has already tested herself against Rhea Ripley. She could be in for a similar match with the woman formerly known as Sarah Logan.

Valhalla has made a career out of protecting the Viking Raiders but the roles will be reversed on RAW when Ivar will be at ringside to watch over as she looks to defeat Nile.

Do you think Ivy Nile can overcome Valhalla on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts and predictions for the match in the comments section below.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.