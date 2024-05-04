Popular WWE Superstar breaks silence following first title win in 22 months

A WWE Superstar has won his first championship in nearly two years. The name in question, Ricochet, posted a message on social media following the historic win.

The Stamford-based company announced WWE Speed, a show created exclusively for X/Twitter, earlier this year. The show started on April 3, 2024, with an eight-man tournament, with every match having a time limit. In the final, Ricochet defeated Johnny Gargano in a five-minute time-limit match to become the inaugural Speed Champion.

The win marked Ricochet's first title win after losing the Intercontinental Championship to Gunther on the June 10, 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The 35-year-old took to X/Twitter to send a message following his victory.

He reshared a video of the match posted by WWE, claiming that the wrestling promotion has given him his own show as The Rock was given SmackDown:

"Just like @TheRock was the most electrifying man in the business that they gave him his own show, they called it #WWESmackdown. I am so polarizing that they gave me my own show and called it #WWESpeed because I AM...Like That!!" he wrote.

Vince Russo shares his opinion on Ricochet's recent WWE match

Apart from his matches on Speed, Ricochet is also involved in a rivalry with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. The high-flyer has competed in several matches against the members of the heel faction and has yet to face a loss.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo shared his blunt take on Ricochet's singles match against JD McDonagh. The two locked horns on the March 25 edition of the red brand's show, with the former emerging victorious. The 63-year-old stated that he fast-forwarded through the match as he had no interest in the bout:

"I didn't think of it, bro, I fast-forwarded through the match. I'm not interested in good little hands at 9:30 at night. I'm not interested in good little hands, bro. I have no interest whatsoever. Ricochet, my God bro, wins, loses, disappears for no reason. Now he's won three weeks in a row. Like who cares? And RD [JD] McDonagh, oh my gosh bro, like I still don't understand why this guy is even on the show. This is definitely fast-forward times four," Vince Russo said.

Ricochet teamed up with Andrade and Jey Uso in a winning effort against The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the newly crowned champion following Backlash.

