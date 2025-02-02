Popular WWE Superstar breaks silence after Roman Reigns eliminated him from the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had an impressive outing at the Royal Rumble. Although he could not secure the win, The OTC effected four eliminations (joint most alongside Jacob Fatu and Bron Breakker) in the 30-man match.

After eliminating The Miz, Sheamus, and TNA World Champion Joe Hendry in quick succession, The Head of the Table got taken out by Bron Breakker's impactful spear. The WWE Intercontinental Champion tried to throw Reigns out of the squared circle, only for the latter to hit a reversal and eliminate Breakker against the run of play.

Before going out, Bron Breakker ran wild for a while and was involved in eliminating Carmelo Hayes, Santos Escobar, Otis, and internet sensation IShowSpeed. Earlier today, the 27-year-old took to his Instagram account to post multiple pictures from the men's Royal Rumble match:

Trending

"Dream big🙏🏼," he wrote.

You can check out Bron Breakker's Instagram post below:

Bill Apter believes popular WWE Superstar could dethrone Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso on the October 21 edition of Monday Night RAW to reclaim the Intercontinental Championship. He has since looked strong and defended the title four times.

During the latest edition of Smack Talk, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that SmackDown star Jacob Fatu would be a good match for the WWE Intercontinental Champion. The NWA Hall of Famer believes The Samoan Werewolf could dethrone Breakker, given the latter has looked weak in some of his in-ring appearances.

"You know who I think he [Jacob Fatu] would be a good match [for]? Nobody's mentioned this but me at this point. The Intercontinental Title, him against Bron Breakker. Bron has got that belt. He's a strongish type of tough opponent, but I see he's weak in some of his matches. I think Jacob Fatu to come and win that belt just to get a belt on him," he said. [From 1:55 onwards]

You can check out Bill Apter's comments in the video below:

Bron Breakker's most recent title defense was against Sheamus on the January 25 edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. The second-generation professional wrestler nailed the veteran chasing the elusive IC Title with two spears to secure a hard-fought win. It will be interesting to see if Breakker continues to feud with The Celtic Warrior and Ludwig Kaiser or if someone else gets into the title picture.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback