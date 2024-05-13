Popular WWE Superstar claims he’s the company’s workhorse for 2024

WWE's new era continues as superstars battle for a spot at King and Queen of the Ring. Fans have recently praised the company for how good the in-ring product is, and now a veteran is responding to new information by taking some of the credit.

Ivar and Erik found international success before joining WWE in 2018. The Viking Raiders held NXT and RAW gold, but their run was put on hold last October when the injured Erik revealed that he would be away for the foreseeable future. He underwent successful neck fusion surgery the following month, while officials decided to push Ivar as a singles competitor.

Warbeard's successful push has included wins on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, Main Event, and Speed, as well as non-televised live events. RassleStats recently revealed WWE TV and streaming stats for 2024 as of Sunday, May 12. It was noted that Ivar has the most matches for the men's division with 18. The 23-year veteran took to X to react to the news with a bold claim.

"2024 work horse #WWERaw," Ivar wrote in response to the stats.

The #2 spot went to JD McDonagh with 17 matches in 2024, then Bronson Reed and Johnny Gargano with 15, plus Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston tied at 14 matches. A 10-way tie with 13 matches rounds out the top five: Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Randy Orton, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The Miz, Ricochet, and Sami Zayn.

WWE 2024 stats update for the men's division

In addition to the updated list of the most men's division matches for 2024, as of Sunday, May 12, the updated stats for the most 2024 wins were also released by RassleStats. Bron Breakker tops the list with 11 victories, followed by Jey Uso at #2 with 10.

There's a three-way tie for the #3 spot, with Damian Priest, Pete Dunne, and Tyler Bate all securing nine wins so far. Ivar also made this list, coming in at #4 with eight wins, and tied with The Miz, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Oba Femi, and Trick Williams. The top five male competitors with the most 2024 wins are rounded out with an eight-way tie at seven wins: Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, Johnny Gargano, Channing Lorenzo, Lexis King, and Ilja Dragunov.

Ivar also made the list of top five male superstars with the most 2024 losses. JD McDonagh ranked #1 with 13 losses, while Ivar tied Dominik Mysterio at #2 with 10. Apollo Crews is #3 with nine losses, followed by a four-way tie with eight losses: Reed, Angel, Joaquin Wilde, and Shinsuke Nakamura. There was a 10-way tie for #5.

Warbeard and Crews also made the list of the most rematches on WWE TV and streaming this year. Ivar vs. Crews has been done three times as of Sunday, and the Viking Raider won each match - Main Event in February and April, then Speed last month.

