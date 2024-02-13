Popular WWE Superstar details backstage interaction with The Rock

A popular WWE Superstar recently opened up about his backstage interaction with The Rock. The name in question is LA Knight.

The Hollywood star returned to SmackDown on the February 2 edition of the blue brand and teased a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, seemingly taking 2024 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes' spot.

However, during the WrestleMania XL Kickoff, The American Nightmare confirmed he would face The Tribal Chief at The Show of Shows with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line.

Amid the controversy surrounding the press event, WWE Superstar LA Knight opened up about his backstage interaction with the newly appointed member of the board of directors of the TKO Group Holdings during a recent interview with In The Kliq. The Megastar recalled he came across The People's Champion during the latter's appearance on SmackDown last year:

"A little bit here and there when he [The Rock] popped up at SmackDown back in Denver a few months ago, which was kind of the bro handshake and hug and, 'Hey man, I haven’t seen you in a while; you’re kicking a*s' and all that kind of stuff. Nothing long form, and it was kind of when he was straight on his way to the ring, so it was one of those quick, ‘Hey, and I’ve got to get on my way’ kind of things," he said. [H/T: Ringside News]

Last September, The Rock made a surprise return to SmackDown and confronted Austin Theory. The People Champion got physical in the ring and delivered a People's Elbow to the former United States Champion to end the segment.

Seth Rollins fires shots at The Rock

Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions in May 2023. Since then, The Visionary has successfully defended his title against several top stars while working through injuries.

During his recent appearance on Good Morning Football, the World Heavyweight Champion fired shots at The Great One and claimed that the Samoan had returned because the Stamford-based company is doing record business:

"So we are living life right now, we are huge. And for The Rock to want to come on board now, jump on my WrestleMania, get his toes wet? I get it, I get it. So mad respect to him and everything he’s done outside of here and everything he’s done in our industry. So I’ve got no problem with The Rock jumping on and doing his business for us. We appreciate having him. But like I said, he’s riding my coattails, he just needs to remember that."

With Cody Rhodes scheduled to face Roman Reigns at The Showcase Of Immortals, it will be interesting to see what role The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment plays on the Road to WrestleMania.

