Popular WWE Superstar makes bold claim about Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley often deals with lots of positive and negative comments from her co-workers, but now one popular WWE Superstar has made a bold statement about one of their recent interactions.

The WWE Women's World Champion and her on-screen lover, Dominik Mysterio, have spent a good amount of time in NXT in the last year, especially with Mysterio holding the NXT North American Championship. This has led to various viral moments with the developmental roster.

On October 10th, NXT was headlined by the North American Champion challenging Ilja Dragunov for his NXT Championship, with LA Knight as referee. Mami was at ringside to support her man, but he still lost. At one point, The Judgment Day interfered, and Ripley tried to attack Dragunov, but he ducked, and she was pulled off the apron by Trick Williams. Rhea landed in the arms of the 29-year-old up-and-coming superstar, which made for a viral moment as she flipped out. This led to The Mad Dragon getting the pin on Dirty Dom.

Williams is often asked about the memorable moment. In a new interview with WWE Deutschland, the NXT Superstar was asked if he thinks Ripley jumped into his arms intentionally. Williams removed his sunglasses and looked right into the camera for his response.

"I mean... can you blame her? Alright then. [laughs] I mean, if you look at the footage, it looks like she knew what she was doing. That's all I'm gonna say about it, I don't want to get in no trouble," he said.

Williams is scheduled to compete in the Men's Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline next Saturday. His opponents are Dijak, Josh Briggs, Bron Breakker, and the winner of Tuesday's Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Tyler Bate, Joe Coffey, Eddy Thorpe, and Trick's longtime partner, Carmelo Hayes. The winner will become the new #1 contender for the NXT Championship.

Trick Williams reveals major long-term goal in WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment signed Trick Williams in February 2021. The former pro football player did not make his in-ring debut until October of that year, and he's already made a name as one of NXT's fastest-rising superstars.

The CZW Academy graduate has held the NXT North American Championship on one occasion and has flirted with bigger goals, such as the NXT Championship. However, Williams recently spoke with Denise Salcedo and revealed a much bigger goal for his WWE career: to face Roman Reigns. He also commented on what he said to GUNTHER.

"I’m gonna go straight to the top. Long term, my goal is, I want to face off with Roman Reigns. He’s the best to do it right now, so if you not in it to face him, I don’t know what you’re doing. Sooner than that, who I’m very excited about working with is Gunther. I love the way he carries himself, he really is a ring general and I’d love to see us battle, go to war. I told him that too, I’m really looking forward to that day," Williams said.

It will be interesting to see when WWE brings Williams to RAW or SmackDown. He has had some main roster experience already, as he and Carmelo Hayes were defeated by The Viking Raiders in a SmackDown dark match on November 12th, 2021.

