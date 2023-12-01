WWE Superstar sends a message to "no makeup" Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley recently received a message from a WWE Superstar, who claimed that The Eradicator's "no makeup" version is her favorite.

The superstar in question is RAW announcer, Samantha Irvin. Irvin and Ripley have often shared photos on social media and appeared on each other's TikTok videos.

Taking to Instagram, Irvin reacted to a video posted by WWE's official Instagram handle featuring Ripley.

"No Makeup Mami is my favorite," wrote Irvin.

Check out a screenshot of Irvin's Instagram comment directed at Ripley:

Rhea Ripley could betray Dominik Mysterio in favor of Drew McIntyre, claimed Bill Apter

Bill Apter previously claimed that The Eradicator could potentially betray Dominik Mysterio in favor of Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre recently joined forces with The Judgment Day for the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter claimed that Ripley could "move" Dom Dom to the side. He said:

"The question now is do you see Rhea Ripley favouring Drew McIntyre, and maybe Dom Dom moving to the side, so to say? Because it looks to me like Rhea Ripley is very enamoured with Drew McIntyre."

At WarGames, Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day suffered a big loss to the team of Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins and a returning Randy Orton.

Orton turned out to be the turning factor in the match, preventing Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank on Rollins.

Post-Survivor Series, McIntyre walked away from The Judgment Day business. On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, he confronted Seth Rollins, asking for a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Rollins has confirmed that Jey Uso is next in line for a shot at the World Title. This led to a brawl between McIntyre and Rollins.

Do you think we'll see more of Ripley and McIntyre in the future? Sound off in the comment section

