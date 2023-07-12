Popular WWE Superstar prolongs unexpected 2 month-long losing streak

A former dominant title holder in WWE has been on a surprise losing streak since his last win over two months ago on an episode of NXT.

WWE Superstar Bron Breakker took home the victory two months ago when he faced Trick Williams on the May 9, 2023 edition.

Since then, Breakker has been on a prolonged losing streak on NXT TV programming, and that was evident during the latest episode when he faced Ilja Dragunov.

On May 28 at the Battleground show, he faced Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. However, the latter retained the title and made the WWE Superstar turn his attention to Seth Rollins.

At the Gold Rush show on June 20, The Visionary returned to NXT as he accepted Breakker's challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship bout. Well, the 25-year-old failed to capture the world title from Rollins.

Tonight on NXT, Bron Breakker took on Ilja Dragunov as the winner would get a shot at Carmelo Hayes' title at The Great American Bash on July 30. The two men fought hard.

However, Dragunov beat the most dominant NXT Champion of recent times, giving him another massive upset loss. It remains to be seen how Bron Breakker will return from his two-month-long losing streak.

What did you think of Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov on NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

