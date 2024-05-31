Popular WWE Superstar rejects offer to join rival stable ahead of SmackDown

A popular WWE Superstar has declined an offer to join a major faction ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown. This week's show will feature the fallout from King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event from Saudi Arabia this past Saturday.

Legado Del Fantasma star Angel Garza approached Andrade ahead of tonight's show in a WWE Digital Exclusive shared on social media. Garza offered the former United States Champion a spot in the heel faction and said he'd put in a good word for him.

"I just want to let you know, I put in a good word with Santos [Escobar], and everyone is willing to forget about what happened at WrestleMania. We are ready to welcome Anrade into Legado Del Fantasma," said Garza. [From 00:07- 00:19]

Andrade initially had a smile on his face and appeared to be interested in joining the faction. However, he quickly changed his tune and declined the offer before walking away. Garza appeared confused by the veteran's response and you can check out the video below.

"Thank you. But, no thank you," responded Andrade. [From 00:22 - 00:27]

Andrade betrayed Legado Del Fantasma ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL and teamed up with Rey Mysterio at The Show of Shows. The two stars picked up the victory over Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar last month after Philadelphia Eagles veterans Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered in the match.

