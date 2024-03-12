Popular WWE Superstar sends cryptic message ahead of two major matches

WWE Superstars are gearing up for the final three weeks of WrestleMania XL Season. Now, one top star has just posted a brief message while preparing for two matches.

Bayley is set to face two of her former Damage CTRL stablemates. She will wrestle Dakota Kai on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and will then challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. The multi-time champion earned the title shot by winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The Role Model took to X today to share a three-word cryptic update with fans. This is seen as a sign that Bayley herself remains optimistic about her near future despite the recent Damage CTRL issues and Kai turning on her.

"Thrive on disappointment," she wrote.

Bayley has not provided any additional comments as of this writing. She also has not received a response from any of her former Damage CTRL members.

There is some speculation that Bayley is referring to her campaign to have the band Paramore perform her walk-out music during the WrestleMania entrance. She just made interesting comments on the potential moment today.

WWE announces major title match for WrestleMania 40

It's now official that the Undisputed Tag Team Championship will be defended on The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

WWE has just announced that Finn Balor and Damian Priest will defend their titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. RAW and SmackDown General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis confirmed the match tonight. The other five tag teams have not been confirmed as of this writing.

The remaining five tag teams to challenge The Judgment Day will be forced to qualify for the Ladder Match over the next few weeks. There will be three RAW teams and three SmackDown teams total, with the champions representing the red brand.

The Prince and The Archer of Infamy have held the Undisputed Tag Team Titles since defeating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the October 16, 2023 edition of RAW. They just hit the 148-day mark of their second reign.

It will be interesting to see who qualifies for the match at WrestleMania.

