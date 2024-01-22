Popular WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to his wife on her birthday

A popular WWE Superstar recently sent out a heartwarming message for his wife, a two-time Divas Champion, on her birthday.

Maryse was born on January 21, 1983, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Before becoming a WWE Superstar, she was a model and participated in beauty pageants. She joined the Diva Search back in 2006 and was eventually signed to a developmental deal.

The 41-year-old star was first assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling before completing her training at Florida Championship Wrestling. She was called up that same year and is still with WWE as an occasional performer. She has been married to The Miz since 2014 and has two daughters born in 2018 and 2019.

The Miz celebrated her wife's birthday by writing a heartfelt message on his Instagram account. He wished her nothing but the best and showered her with his love.

"Joyeux anniversaire Maryse," The Miz wrote. "If your birthday wish is to be the embodiment of perfection then it's already come true because you fill this family with love and laughs every single day. I love you and hope you have the best birthday ever."

The Miz and Maryse celebrated her birthday in Las Vegas. She then had another birthday celebration at their home in Beverly Hills, California, with their daughters Monroe and Madison.

How did The Miz and Maryse meet in WWE?

Maryse first met The Miz during her audition for the Diva Search, with the future WWE Champion serving as the host. They didn't start dating until two years later, in 2008, and were engaged to be married in 2013.

In an interview with Bustle Magazine back in 2018, Maryse told the story of how The Miz treated her during the competition. She was not a fluent English speaker, and her future husband teased her about it.

"He was so mean to me," Maryse said. "Oh my God. I couldn't speak English, and he was rubbing it in my face. He was just like, 'You can’t speak English. What are you doing here? You can't work with the biggest sports entertainment company in the world if you don't speak a word of English.'"

The Miz and Maryse began dating in 2008 after speaking to each other backstage at one of the shows. The couple was married in 2014 in the Bahamas and wrestled together at WrestleMania 33 against John Cena and Nikki Bella.

