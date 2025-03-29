Popular WWE Superstar sends a message to Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio after "Dirty" Dom's interesting social media post 

Dominik Mysterio recently shared a social media post featuring mostly photos of him and Finn Balor, attracting Otis' attention. The Judgment Day stablemates haven't seen eye to eye in recent months.

Mysterio recently got an Intercontinental Championship shot for Balor. However, the veteran superstar was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone Bron Breakker after a miscommunication with the 27-year-old led to The Unpredictable Badass retaining his title.

On Instagram, "Dirty" Dom shared photos featuring Balor and other members of The Judgment Day, including Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carlito. Reacting to the post, Otis sent a four-word message.

"Now that's a Tune Babe!" Otis wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Otis' Instagram comment:

Vince Russo believes WWE has dropped the ball with Dominik Mysterio's storyline with Liv Morgan

The Latino Cheat and Liv Morgan allied back at SummerSlam 2024 when Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley and helped his Guerita retain the WWE Women's World Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show, former WWE writer Vince Russo claimed that the Triple H-led creative team had failed to capitalize on the Morgan-Mysterio storyline after Dom seemingly tried to reconcile with Mami on RAW's Netflix debut. He also thinks The Judgment Day is lacking momentum and has "zero juice!"

"Bro, they dropped the ball with Liv and Dominik. Remember when Dominik was trying to make up with Rhea Ripley on that pay-per-view [RAW Netflix debut]? It never went anywhere. I don't feel sorry for them. They never put any effort into this group. All they do is Dominik goes out there everytime and interferes in the matches. This group has zero, zero juice, man!" he said.

Dominik Mysterio has also teased his interest in going after the WWE Intercontinental Championship. He briefly held the title after Finn Balor failed to beat Bron Breakker and later took to social media to drop a huge tease.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans to involve "Dirty" Dom in the Intercontinental Title picture heading into WrestleMania 41.

