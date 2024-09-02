Popular WWE Superstar shares heartbreaking update following loss at Bash in Berlin

A popular WWE Superstar recently posted a heartbreaking update on social media after losing a title match at the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event. The name in question is Isla Dawn.

The 30-year-old and her tag team partner, Alba Fyre, won the Women's Tag Team Championship in front of their home crowd at WWE Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill lost the title without getting pinned in a three-way contest, which also featured the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The EST and The Storm, however, won back the title at Bash in Berlin.

Isla Dawn took to her X/Twitter) account earlier today to share a heartbreaking update reflecting the loss at the premium live event in Germany. She posted a picture with the "Feel like pure sh*t, just want" meme, insinuating losing the title feels horrible and she wants to win them back.

Trending

Check out Isla Dawn's X update by clicking here.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

WWE legend shares honest take on The Unholy Union

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after being on the main roster for just over a year. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell doesn't seem impressed by the Scottish duo.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated The Unholy Union is missing something. As co-host Rick Ucchino brought up the potential difference between their current run and that in NXT, the former manager pointed out many people do not watch the developmental brand's show. He added that the duo needs to get over on the main roster.

"They are missing something. Like personality [...] It's not what they did in NXT cause I didn't see that. A lot of people don't watch that, I'm sure. But watching them, they've got to get over now. They are not in NXT. They're in WWE. So that's your field of play. So they need to get over," he said. [From 30:55 onwards]

Check out the entire video below:

The Unholy Union's first title reign on the main roster lasted 76 days. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the duo after the loss at Bash in Berlin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback