Popular WWE Superstar shares heartwarming update after working hard for more than a decade

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a heartwarming update to fans.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston of The New Day competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match on the November 27 edition of WWE RAW. The winning team earned a title match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The New Day performed well in the match but was outlasted by The Creed Brothers.

Earlier today, Xavier Woods took to social media to send a heartwarming message to fans. The veteran signed with the promotion in 2010 and noted that he has decided to treat himself to a vacation at the Turks and Caicos Islands. He included a video from Turks and Caicos, as seen in his post below.

"I just got the chance to go visit #turksandcaicos ! This place is incredible, and the internet was good enough for me to run some ranked @tekken. How was the #GameAwards and @roughnrowdy??" he wrote.

Former WWE writer believes The New Day has run their course

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo suggested that it is time for WWE to move on from The New Day.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that The New Day has grown stale with fans. Russo added that some people just run their course and suggested that the company move on from the faction.

"Sometimes people just run their course. Nothing [on what's next for the New Day]; they've run their course! They leave! They go! Don't renew their contracts," said Vince Russo. "They've run their course. What are you going to do with them that you've not already done?" [From 1:15:00 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

The New Day have captured the tag team championships on the main roster 11 times so far. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the faction moving forward on WWE television.

Would you like to see The New Day get another title opportunity soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.