Popular WWE Superstar shares worrying three word update ahead of first-time-ever match

WWE fans continue to share feedback on a character change and now the popular superstar has responded to a witty fan response while preparing for an upcoming gimmick match.

The evolution of Joe Gacy's NXT character continues now that The Schism is no more. Gacy will face Dijak in a No DQ match at NXT Vengeance Day on Sunday, and the promo below gave a sneak peek at where the direction of the character is headed.

Gacy took to X and once again asked fans where he was.

"Where am I?" Gacy wrote.

There was a mixed bag of replies to the original question, but one fan wrote that the former Schism leader was stuck on The Island of Irrelevance. Gacy quickly fired back.

"Relevant enough apparently," Gacy wrote.

Gacy also tweeted at NXT General Manager Ava after his No DQ match with Dijak was granted for Vengeance Day, playing up the crazy man gimmick. The former Schism member recently took on the authority figure role from William Regal, and Gacy has not been invited for her post-Schism fun.

"Thanks @avawwe_ I’m excited for Sunday [smiling blushing face emoji] @WWENXT g2g, doctor keeps talking to me [face with rolling eyes emoji]," Gacy wrote.

Sunday's match will be the first-ever between Gacy and Dijak. Gacy's last TV match was a NXT Level up win over Javier Bernal on January 12. Dijak's last televised bout was a win over Trey Bearhill on the January 16 edition of NXT.

WWE NXT Vengeance Day shaping up for Sunday

The 2024 WWE NXT Vengeance Day Premium Live Event is set to air live this Sunday, February 4, on Peacock and the WWE Network. The event will take place at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee.

As seen below, NXT General Manager Ava appeared in a new segment with Dijak and Joe Gacy to make their No DQ match official for Vengeance Day.

The rest of the NXT Vengeance Day card looks as below at the time of writing:

