Popular WWE Superstar shares worrying cryptic update

WWE Superstars are closing out the year with messages of 2023 memories and declarations for 2024. One superstar has issued a very bold statement on New Year's Eve.

Joe Gacy spent most of the year guiding The Schism through their issues with each other and with other top NXT Superstars. The company is now trying out a new gimmick for the 36-year-old, and this reboot included a win over Joe Coffey on the December 19 episode. The win was Gacy's first singles victory on TV since defeating Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo on May 30.

Psycho Joe took to X today to promise a very different year in 2024. Gacy declared that he refuses to be looked over and will never put his fate in the hands of other people:

"2024 will be a very different year for me, if you’re tired of me, sorry about your luck. I refuse to be looked over. Never again will I put my fate in the hands of others," he wrote.

Gacy recently issued an interesting statement aimed at NXT officials, which may have contributed to his above comments.

Joe Gacy talks about succeeding in CZW on his way to WWE

Before the former leader of The Schism signed with WWE, Joe Gacy made a name for himself in smaller promotions such as CZW and EVOLVE.

Gacy worked hardcore wrestling matches in Combat Zone Wrestling from 2006 to 2020, holding the CZW Wired Championship on three occasions and the CZW World Heavyweight Championship on three occasions.

Previously speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 36-year-old recalled his CZW run and how he's glad his career went in another direction.

"Before I got to CZW, I was a big CZW fan, and growing up an ECW fan, I was like, 'Yeah, I want to go out there, and I want to do this and this and prove that I belong in hardcore wrestling.' So there was a point where I really wanted to go out there and try to do the most brutal stuff that I could. Now part of me is kind of happy I don't do that anymore, but it was fun while I did it," he said.

Gacy has been rumored for a main roster call-up. He went 5-2 in WWE 205 Live matches from June 2021 to February 2022. He then worked two WWE Main Event matches - a loss to Cedric Alexander in November 2022 and a loss to Dexter Lumis this past April.

What do you think of Joe Gacy's work in WWE so far? What is your prediction for his main roster call-up? Sound off in the comments below!

