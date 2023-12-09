Popular superstar claims he is "unwanted" in WWE

A popular WWE Superstar has sent a cryptic message on social media today.

CM Punk will be making his return to the blue brand for the first time in almost a decade on tonight's edition of SmackDown. RAW star Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to make an appearance on tonight's show. Randy Orton will be teaming up with LA Knight to face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on SmackDown as well.

Ahead of tonight's show, a popular WWE NXT star took to social media to deliver a cryptic message. Joe Gacy recently disbanded his SCHISM faction in NXT and vowed to find his purpose. However, the 36-year-old appears to be having difficulty doing so as he complained about not being a part of this year's Iron Survivor Challenge on social media today. Gacy added the hashtag "#unwanted" as seen in his post below.

"Just to be clear, didn’t lose in last years Iron Survivor. Not once, didn’t get a shot for this years…. Last picked per usual #unwanted #hereiam," he posted.

WWE NXT star Joe Gacy claims SCHISM is dead

Joe Gacy informed Ava Raine that SCHISM was no more during a backstage segment at NXT No Mercy earlier this year.

SCHISM had been falling apart for months, as The Grizzled Young Veterans decided to leave the company in September once their contracts expired. After informing Ava Raine that the faction was finished, Gacy shared an interesting message on social media. Gacy noted that Raine will find her purpose following the end of SCHISM and added that he enjoyed their journey together.

"This journey has meant a lot and it’s sad that it’s over, however I know you will find your purpose just like me. Couldn’t have done it with out you ✌️🙃 @avawwe_," he wrote.

Joe Gacy is a unique superstar who has a ton of potential on the main roster. Only time will tell what the future holds for Gacy and if the veteran will be called up to the main roster soon.

Would you like to see Joe Gacy be called up to WWE's main roster? Did you enjoy SCHISM as a faction? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

