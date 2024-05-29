Popular WWE Superstar suffers first singles defeat in five months

A popular WWE RAW star has lost his first televised singles match since December 2023. This week's episode of the red brand aired live from Savannah, Georgia, and featured the fallout from King and Queen of the Ring.

Ludwig Kaiser competed in the WWE Speed number one contendership tournament but was eliminated in the semifinals. The Imperium member had not suffered a loss in a singles match outside of house shows since he was defeated by Jey Uso on the December 18, 2023 episode of RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa defeated the veteran in the WWE Speed tournament and has moved on to battle Andrade in the next round.

Ludwig Kaiser interrupted Sheamus' promo during this week's episode of RAW. The Celtic Warrior chased after him backstage and it turned into a brawl. The two stars were finally separated on the entrance ramp after exchanging punches.

Ludwig Kaiser explains why he flirted with popular WWE star

Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser recently explained why he flirted with Maxxine Dupri last year. During Gunther's historic 666-day reign as Intercontinental Champion, he had a rivalry with Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Ludwig Kaiser attempted to hit on Maxxine Dupri during the storyline.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview, Kaiser shared why he flirted with Dupri. He noted that it was difficult to not get distracted by her presence, but was still focused on his main goal the entire time.

"Sometimes it's hard not to get distracted, especially within the WWE Universe, I gotta say. I think as long as you keep your main goal right in front of your eyes, it's okay to have a little look left and right." [3:37 – 3:50]

You can check out the video below:

Imperium has made a major change in recent weeks. Ludwig Kaiser brutally attacked Giovanni Vinci and he was removed from the group. The veteran was drafted to SmackDown but has not returned to television since he was betrayed by Imperium.

During this past Monday's episode of RAW, Maxxine Dupri was seemingly kicked out of Alpha Academy after she attempted to stop Chad Gable from whipping Otis with his belt.

