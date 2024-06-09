Popular WWE Superstar takes offense to being called an "idiot"

A popular WWE Superstar has commented on being called an idiot ahead of their major title match. The promotion is currently on the road to Clash at the Castle: Scotland which will take place on June 15.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair will put the Women's Tag Team Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark, and Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn. During a WWE Digitial Exclusive interview, Stark claimed that Fyre and Dawn were idiots and she was not happy they were in the match also next weekend.

Isla Dawn reacted to Stark's words by noting that the latter and Baszler had to wrestle three other teams for their title shot, while she and her partner Fyre just had to turn up and laugh.

"Imagine thinking we’re the idiots when you had to wrestle 3 other tag teams for a shot and we just had to turn up and have a laugh 😅 couldn’t be me," she wrote.

Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler attacked the Women's Tag Team Champions following the latter's victory over Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae this past Friday night on SmackDown. However, Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre rushed the ring as well and a brawl broke out. In the end, it was Cargill and Belair who were standing tall in the ring.

Former WWE writer praises Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently praised the Women's Tag Team Champions and noted that Belair and Cargill are stars.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo spoke highly of Jade and Bianca. However, he took a shot at Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (The Unholy Union) by claiming they looked like "homeless women" during last week's attack on WWE RAW.

"Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are stars. Stars, bro. Anybody puts on this program and they see these two women, they see stars. Without a shadow of a doubt. And then what do they do? They get jumped by two homeless women. Really? That's the problem with the show, guys," Russo said.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley recently picked Bianca Belair to defeat Jade Cargill in a hypothetical match. It will be interesting to see how long Cargill and Belair can hold onto the Women's Tag Team Championship moving forward.