Popular WWE Superstar teases first SmackDown match in 8 years

A popular WWE RAW Superstar recently teased showing up on Friday Night SmackDown to confront a major faction. The star last wrestled on the blue brand's show in March 2017, when she teamed up with John Cena to take on Carmella and James Ellsworth in a Mixed Tag Team Match.

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella returned to weekly programming last month. The veteran is currently feuding with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice. After eliminating the three women from the Battle Royal at the Evolution Premium Live Event this past weekend, she defeated the former WWE Women's United States Champion in a singles match last night on RAW.

Speaking on RAW Recap, Nikki Bella opened up about her rivalry with the SmackDown faction. The 41-year-old pointed out that she eliminated all of them from the Evolution Battle Royal. Bella noted that despite getting the better of Chelsea Green and her allies at the PLE and on RAW last night, their rivalry was not over.

"She wouldn't stop talking about me. And then being in the Battle Royal with her last night, I'm, like, I just couldn't get rid of her and her crew. I'm like, 'Oh my gosh!' Like, I just wanna win this thing. And so I'm actually very proud that I eliminated all of them. Of course, with Piper, I had help with Stephanie, but if you look back, I eliminated them all. So to be in my place tonight and then how everything went down, I'm, like, so annoyed at her, and I'm like, 'This isn't over,'" she said. [From 40:09 to 40:39]

The two-time WWE Divas Champion added that it was just the beginning of their rivalry. Bella noted that she would not shy away from going to SmackDown to face Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice if the heels stopped showing up on Monday Night RAW.

"Tonight was just the beginning, but it's not over with Chelsea Green. I'm not ending a match with someone like that. No, no, no. She got lucky. Still lost, but it's just the beginning. I mean, if she stops showing up here, well, I'm probably gonna have to show up to SmackDown. But knowing, like, how you said how annoying they are, I'm sure they're gonna keep showing up to RAW. I mean, anywhere. I mean, I should actually probably get it. I don't know. She'll probably end up showing up at a winery in Napa," Bella added. [From 40:41 to 41:11]

You can check out Nikki Bella's comments in the video below:

Massive face-off slated to take place on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown returned to its two-hour format on July 4. Later this week on the blue brand's show, two major stars will confront each other ahead of their much-awaited championship match at SummerSlam.

Cody Rhodes won the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament to punch his ticket to an Undisputed WWE Championship clash against John Cena at The Biggest Party of The Summer. The two stars will be under the same roof for the first time after The American Nightmare won the crown at the Night of Champions Premium Live Event last month. The Cenation Leader successfully defended his title against CM Punk at the same PLE.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes had several verbal back-and-forths in the build-up to their WrestleMania 41 clash. It will be interesting to see how the rivalry between the two shapes up this time around.

In case you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's YouTube channel and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

