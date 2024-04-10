Popular WWE Superstar teases heel turn following major WrestleMania victory

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H assured fans that we are indeed in a new era, and WrestleMania XL is where it officially commenced. The show was notable for a number of reasons, one of them being two prominent former AEW stars getting the spotlight: Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill.

Jade Cargill's six-woman tag team contest at The Show of Shows marked only her second WWE match. She followed it up on the RAW After WrestleMania by squashing Chelsea Green in a matter of seconds.

Taking to X, the former TBS Champion addressed the victory on Monday night with a snotty remark seemingly directed at the fans. Claiming that she gets paid per match, Cargill wants the company to rack up more women on the roster for her to bulldoze through:

"Wait so…you guys thought that was going to be a long match??? I told you all I’m coming for the women’s division. One head at a time. I get paid per match. So let’s make it quick. 2-0," wrote Jade.

On WrestleMania Saturday, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi defeated Damage CTRL when Cargill scored the pinfall victory for her team. Ahead of the sports entertainment spectacular, The Storm signed an exclusive deal with Nick Aldis for SmackDown. Suffice it to say that there is a kind of star power and aura surrounding her that only the best display.

Could Bayley's WWE Women's Championship reign get cut short by Jade Cargill?

Bayley won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and went on to face her former protege, Iyo Sky, in the penultimate match of WrestleMania Sunday. She dethroned the Japanese star to become the new Women's Champion. The WWE Universe has turned her into a babyface despite the Role Model spending the last few years as a despised heel.

As for Jade Cargill, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell discussed her first SmackDown promo on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk podcast. Mantell speculated that the audience may have missed a subtle aspect of her in-ring segment:

"Well, it didn't blow me away. She said what she had to say. She came off a little bit like a heel I think. But, other than that, it was basic, to the point, good introduction for her," Dutch Mantell said.

Having made a strong impression overall since her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble in January, it's not out of the realm of possibility that WWE will give Jade Cargill a strong push now that WrestleMania is in the rearview mirror.

