Positive update on WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler's recovery after suffering a stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler suffered a stroke this week but is recovering well.

The 73-year-old appeared during the Royal Rumble Kickoff Show just days prior at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. He was found outside his home in Orlando and rushed to the hospital. Lawler is expected to make a full recovery from the stroke after spending some time in the hospital.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has provided another positive update about Jerry Lawler. Mantell spoke to Jerry's son and has learned that The King will be released from the hospital today to continue his recovery from his condo in Florida:

"FROM KEVIN LAWLER: Jerry LAWLER is scheduled to be released this afternoon way ahead of schedule. No confirmation yet if that’s happened. Good news for Jerry. He’ll now undergo physical therapy and recover in FL at his condo. Good luck. 🍀 @WSI_YouTube," tweeted Dutch Mantell.

Dutch Mantell believes there is a lot of upside to WWE RAW star

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble and is about to headline WrestleMania. Dutch Mantell believes there is even more upside to The American Nightmare.

The legendary manager believes that Rhodes is unique because he can afford a loss. The American Nightmare is scheduled to battle Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief will have to defeat Sami Zayn next Saturday at Elimination Chamber to enter WrestleMania as champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Dutch wished Cody Rhodes success and noted that he has a bright future even if he loses:

"I wish him [Cody Rhodes] a lot of success. I think all these things they [WWE] have planned out - all have upsides to them, you could have downsides, but I think Cody is a big upside, even if he goes in there and loses. But that's wrestling, it makes you think of the different ways they can go." (2:20-2:47)

Jerry Lawler has had a legendary career in the wrestling business as a performer and commentator. Sportskeeda sends our best wishes to Lawler, his family, friends, and fans during this time.

