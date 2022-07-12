Possible plans for Ezekiel on WWE RAW revealed

Possible plans for Ezekiel on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW have been revealed in a report by Fightful Select.

Ever since Elias' brother made his RAW debut in April this year, Kevin Owens has been trying to prove that Ezekiel and Elias are one and the same. However, the notion has been 'disproved' by the fact that the two have appeared on TV together at the same time (utilizing camera and background tricks).

Now that the former Universal Champion has been shelved for a few weeks due to an injury, Zeke has been directionless on TV. He lost a match against Seth Rollins on last week's episode of RAW (July 4) and has been tangling with Ciampa at live events.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has now reported that WWE plans to feature Zeke's guitar-swinging brother on this week's episode of the red brand. The report also states that there will be storyline progression for Ezekiel even in the absence of The Prizefighter.

KO was recently seen at at the National Hockey League's (NHL) draft and looked to be in good spirits.

Returns, continued rivalries, and a classic segment set for tonight's RAW

WWE has announced a few matches and segments for this week's Monday Night RAW.

Brock Lesnar will return to promote his Last Man Standing match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. However, there is unlikely to be any confrontation between the two this week

Riddle and Theory are set to continue their rivalry, which began in the Money In The Bank ladder match last week. The two were the last ones battling on the ladder before Theory pushed The Original Bro and secured the briefcase. The two will compete in a one-on-one match.

The Street Profits were granted a match against Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos at the Biggest Party of the Summer after their controversial loss at MITB. The match is also set to have a Special Guest Referee, the identity of whom might be revealed tonight.

Finally, United States Champion Bobby Lashley is set to bring back a classic weekly segment in the US Open Challenge. The challenge was first popularized by John Cena in 2015 and the resulting matches always excited the WWE Universe. If Cena's title reign is anything to go by, fans have a lot to look forward to tonight.

