WWE Rumor Roundup: Major superstar allegedly released by the company, Kevin Owens injured, Push ended for a top star?

Welcome to another edition of the daily WWE Rumor Roundup, where we try to bring the biggest rumors and updates from the world of sports entertainment. In today's edition, we will take a look at some interesting topics revolving around top names like Kevin Owens, Ricochet, and Sasha Banks.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling regarding Sasha Banks' status with the company. She was suspended without pay along with Naomi after the two chose to walk out during an episode of RAW. While it is believed that they are still a part of the roster, new reports suggest that Banks has been released:

#3 Sasha Banks has been released by WWE

Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. has reported that The Boss was released by WWE on June 10th. However, the company has not made it public as the leadership is trying to 'smooth' things. It was said that Banks wanted to be released and had gotten her lawyers involved.

"I deleted the original tweet since there was some confusion. To clarify, I heard Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th. The release came from the VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations and NOT John Laurinaitis, who usually handles those," Raj Giri noted.

Sasha Banks and Naomi held the women's tag team title when they walked out. They were allegedly unhappy with the company's creative plans for them. With Banks reportedly done with the company, it remains to be seen what will happen to Naomi.

#2 Kevin Owens injured

Kevin Owens was not a part of RAW this week. As reported, Dave Meltzer noted that it was nothing serious and that he would be back soon. PWInsider has doubled down on the report and revealed that the former Universal Champion has suffered an injury. The good news is that it is not thought to be a serious one.

"PW Insider says the belief is Kevin Owens is injured and that’s why he missed Raw this week. The good news is that it’s apparently not serious.''

He was scheduled to face Ezekiel for a MITB qualification match. There is still one spot remaining for the ladder match. There is a chance that the match between the two will take place on SmackDown despite them both being RAW Superstars.

#1 Gunther being seen as a top card prospect

Last week on SmackDown, Intercontinental Champion Gunther defeated Ricochet in dominant fashion. The Austrian star won the championship from The One and Only and has put a decisive end to their feud with another win. Wade Keller of PWTorch noted that Ricochet's push is done and he will be relegated back to the midcard.

''Back to the mid-card for Ricochet. Probably a prudent choice to have Gunther win in dominant fashion since he is one of few untainted potential world title level wrestlers on the rise on the WWE roster,'' noted Keller.

Gunther is a former NXT UK Champion and is reportedly being seen as a future top-tier superstar in the company. It was previously reported that he had impressed WWE officials with his drastic appearance change after he reduced his weight significantly.

