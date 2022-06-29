Identity of person who reportedly released Sasha Banks disclosed

Latest reports have now disclosed who within WWE released Sasha Banks and why it hasn't been announced yet.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Sasha Banks had been released from her WWE contract by Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. The report was then backed up by WrestleVotes a few days later.

However, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that both Banks and Naomi are still on the active roster internally, and neither superstar has officially been released from the company.

Raj Giri has now provided an update on his initial report. He claims that The Legit Boss was released by Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations in WWE, on June 10th, but leadership is currently trying to smooth things over. This is the reason the release hasn't been announced yet.

"Here's what I know about Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th and it come from Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over," Giri wrote on Twitter.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Here's what I know about Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th and it came from Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations.



As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over Here's what I know about Sasha Banks. She was released on June 10th and it came from Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. As for why WWE has not said anything or removed her, the rumor is that leadership is trying to smooth things over

In another tweet, Giri also added that when he mentioned Schreiber, it was to point out Banks' release was done by her, and she was not the source of the news.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Just to be clear, Sasha Banks' release was done by Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. Not that the news came from her. I would never out a source Just to be clear, Sasha Banks' release was done by Erika Schreiber, VP of Business and Legal Affairs for Talent Relations. Not that the news came from her. I would never out a source

Possible reason why WWE is trying to bring Sasha Banks back

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion walked out of the May 16th taping of Monday Night RAW after refusing to perform in the main event.

Banks and Naomi were set to compete in a six-pack challenge to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. The champions reportedly took issue with the planned creative and left.

Meanwhile, former CEO Vince McMahon and Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis stepped back from their roles after reports emerged of their alleged settlement with a former employee.

Wrestling Inc's Raj Girl believes that the recent bad PR (Public Relations) for WWE involving McMahon and Laurinaitis is the main reason why the promotion is reportedly trying to bring the five-time RAW Women's Champion back.

"With everything going on with Vince, they do not need more bad PR, escpecially with a popular top star. It makes sense that they want to get her back".

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri With everything going on with Vince, they do not need more bad PR, especially with a popular top star. It makes sense to want to get her back With everything going on with Vince, they do not need more bad PR, especially with a popular top star. It makes sense to want to get her back

Several WWE stars have expressed their support for Sasha Banks, including NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes. He recently posted a photo of Banks, and you can check that out here.

A former Champion wants to return and challenge Roman Reigns. Any guesses who? Find out right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far