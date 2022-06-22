Current WWE Superstar subtly shows support for Sasha Banks after her walkout

Carmelo Hayes has subtly showcased his support for Sasha Banks.

A few weeks ago, The Boss, along with her tag team partner Naomi, walked out during an episode of RAW. The now-former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions reportedly weren't on the same page as the creative team.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Hayes posted a multi-image post. The post also included a photo of Banks.

Check out Carmelo Hayes's Instagram post below:

Hayes was praised by Banks, which prompted this response from the former. The reigning NXT North American Champion referred to the former RAW Women's Champion as his homie.

Hayes is currently enjoying his second reign as the North American Champion. He captured the title at NXT In Your House as he dethroned Cameron Grimes. Since then, the 27-year-old has defended his title twice at NXT house shows. His first title defense was against Nathan Frazer and the second against Solo Sikoa.

On Wednesday, Hayes will defend the North American Championship on NXT 2.0 against Tony D'Angelo.

Booker T recently heaped praise on Sasha Banks

Reports indicate that WWE released Banks following a backstage fallout with management over creative differences.

Hall of Famer Booker T believes that The Boss isn't just one of the best wrestlers in the WWE Women's Division but the entire company.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said the following about Sasha Banks:

"I know talent when I see it and I've always put Sasha near the head of the table as far as being one of the best performers in WWE or as far as what we've seen in the women. Period. She knows what she's doing inside that ring, I can't take that away from her - and no one can."

The multi-time world champion continued with the following in regards to her reputation and level of fame:

Sasha, just say, for instance, you weren't a big wrestling fan and you say, 'Have you heard Sasha Banks?' And you go, 'I've heard that name before, I don't know who that is, but I've heard that name before.' Sasha, her name will get there well before her because she's that good." [From 1:07:02 to 1:08:02]

The latest update regarding Sasha Banks's WWE status has suggested that she may have been released by the company. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. took to Twitter to report that The Boss was let go.

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end

As of this moment, neither WWE nor Banks have confirmed her departure from the company. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold going forward.

