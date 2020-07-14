Possible reason why Kevin Owens could be in-line for a WWE Championship match against Drew McIntyre

Kevin Owens is a former Universal Champion in WWE but has never won the WWE Championship. Talking to Sports Illustrated, Kevin Owens talked about why he thinks he could soon get a shot at Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

Justin Barrasso asked Kevin Owens if he plans on going after the WWE Championship. He also pointed out that Kevin Owens usually receives a push around this time of the year.

Kevin Owens stated that he would love to become the WWE Champion. He noted that Drew McIntyre has never defeated him in singles competition and that is something that definitely earns him a shot at the Scottish Psychopath.

''Of course. I’ve never been WWE Champion, I was Universal Champion. I’d love to add the WWE title to the résumé. Drew McIntyre has never beaten me. We’ve had two matches together, and they were both pretty good. I think I won the first one and the second one ended when the NXT guys came and stuck their nose in our business. But I know this: Drew McIntyre is the champion, and Drew McIntyre has never beat me. So it would only seem logical at some point that I get one of those title shots he keeps handing out to other people. So we’ll see.''

What could be next for Kevin Owens?

Kevin Owens had been absent from WWE tapings over the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 testing. He returned last week on RAW, helping Rey Mysterio in his feud against Seth Rollins and Murphy.

Though Owens may have become a secondary character in the Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio saga, there is no doubt that he will be getting a major push soon.

Kevin Owens had defeated Seth Rollins in their WrestleMania 36 match - the last big match Owens was a part of. The Prizefighter has proven time and again that he is one of the most reliable Superstars on the roster, and hopefully he will be rewarded with a title shot soon.

Even though both Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens are babyfaces, a feud between the two would certainly be something that the fans would love to watch.