Possible reason why Travis Scott legitimately attacked Cody Rhodes revealed by ex-WWE writer Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Travis Scott's attack on Cody Rhodes led many to question why he was even present in such a key moment at Elimination Chamber. Ex-WWE writer Vince Russo discussed the possible reason why Scott attacked Rhodes for real.

Ad

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo tore into WWE and Travis Scott for the incident where Cody Rhodes got hurt at Elimination Chamber. Russo was critical of the way WWE handled celebrities like Scott.

Vince Russo feels that Travis Scott legitimately struck Cody Rhodes after seeing how wrestling is in the modern day and age. He used the example of the brutality in the Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn match in Toronto to explain his viewpoint.

Ad

Trending

"He [Travis Scott] cracked the cr*p out of him [Cody Rhodes]. I saw the video—he punctured his eardrum. You've got to hit somebody pretty hard to puncture their eardrum. Come on, man. That's what the business has become. These guys are just going out there killing each other, and then a guy like Travis Scott watches it on TV and thinks it's real. I swear, 50% of the people in this business have forgotten it's a work. Even you look at that match with Sami [Zayn] and Kevin Owens [at Elimination Chamber]. Bro, do you know how many things they're doing to each other that could seriously, seriously injure them? Guys, it's a work." (2:54-3:45)

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Russo said that during his time as WWE's head writer, Mick Foley was the only star who was open to attempting risky sequences.

"When I was working, the only person, there was one person who would do that. Do you know who that was? Mick Foley. Because Mick Foley had a death wish. Mick Foley was the only guy on the [WWE] roster who would do crazy stuff like that. Now, it's literally 90% of the roster." (3:46 - 4:10)

Ad

You can watch the full video below.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle had some crucial advice for him ahead of WrestleMania 41

Many people from Cody Rhodes' family aren't happy with the brutal assault by John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott. The American Nightmare's uncle, Fred Ottman (fka The Shockmaster), also shared his take on it.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Fred Ottman had an important message for his nephew Cody Rhodes.

"Kick a**," Ottman said. "That's all I could tell you. Remember what they did to you, and every punch, every kick, every hold that you put on them, make them pay, make them hurt, and make the audience happy." [15:47 - 16:08]

Ad

According to JoeyVotes & TC on WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, Fred Ottman (fka Typhoon) and the late great Earthquake (John Tenta) are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 together as The Natural Disasters.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the episode of The Wrestling Outlaws and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback