Possible reason why Vince McMahon had Bruce Prichard replace Paul Heyman as RAW creative head, reveals Jimmy Korderas

The WWE veteran is not fond of ongoing Championship feud on RAW

Paul Heyman was removed as the RAW Executive Director by WWE

WWE Veteran referee Jimmy Kordeas recently spoke to WrestlingInc and talked about multiple topics including Bruce Prichard taking over Paul Heyman's role as the Executive Director on Monday Night Raw and what he thinks of the Street Profits vs Viking Raiders feud.

Here is what Jimmy Korderas had to say about Bruce Prichard as the new WWE head and why he thinks Prichard will be able to help the product and o what Paul Heyman was unable to:

It's an interesting move. It's not like it's nothing new, as creative gets shaken up on like a five-year cycle. I think the idea here is to try and get some fresh ideas. Bruce has worked closely with Vince for a long time, and I know there's gonna be that element that Bruce is just gonna be a 'yes guy' for Vince. But also, Bruce understands what Vince likes, and maybe he can be that bridge.

Paul Heyman's style of presentation

Korderas further added that Paul Heyman has a distinct style of presentation - a style that caters more to the hardcore die-hard fans instead of the casual audience. He believes that the casual fan was being lost and such fans were tuning out of RAW. Having Bruce Prichard as the new ED could be an attempt to see what works.

Obviously, Paul had a different presentation and had a different vision. His style caters more to the die-hard, hardcore fan. What's lost, in my opinion, is that casual fan that has seemed to tune out, especially now at this time, because everybody's tuned in to different things. Maybe this is an attempt to see what works.

Jimmy Korderas also spoke about the ongoing comedy angle between Street Profits and Viking Raiders and how he isn't a very big fan. Korderas stated that while he has no problem with comedy segments, WWE has dragged this one for too long.

Again, I don't have an issue with the comedy stuff. I just think it has gone on too long with this situation. That's just me with the Street Profits and Viking Raiders. I don't mind a bit of comedy, but let's move forward please.