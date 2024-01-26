Possible sign WWE is distancing themselves from Vince McMahon - Reports

Recent actions taken by WWE may be a possible sign of the Stamford-based company distancing itself from former Executive Chairman Vince McMahon.

McMahon has been shrouded by controversy over the past few years. A former employee, Janel Grant, recently filed a lawsuit against the 78-year-old, accusing him of sexual assault and trafficking. She further detailed how she was promised advancement in her career for sexual favors. Grant also talked about signing an NDA in 2022. However, Mr. McMahon allegedly stopped paying after the first installment of one million dollars.

Following news of the lawsuit, TKO came out with a public statement referring to the accusations made against Vince McMahon as 'horrific allegations.' In the statement, WWE's parent company stated that the former WWE CEO does not control TKO, and the company is addressing the matter internally.

After the statement, the Stamford-based company has also hinted at distancing themselves from Mr. McMahon. According to PWInsider, WWE was selling a Vince McMahon shirt celebrating his 1999 Rumble match victory at their Royal Rumble Store in Tampa until yesterday. However, following the lawsuit, the shirts were removed from the store. This could be an indication of the company's stand against the former Chairman based on the allegations.

Due to McMahon's history with controversies, such horrific allegations might result in the company maintaining its distance from him.

Former WWE Superstar believes he lost his push after Vince McMahon's retirement

Speaking in an interview with WrestlingNews.co, Mace revealed how Mr. McMahon was rooting for The Maximum Male Models. The faction featured Mansoor, LA Knight (known as Max Dupri at the time), Maxxine Dupri, and Mace himself.

Mace recalled that when he was getting pushed in the company, he lost his momentum as soon as Vince McMahon retired in July 2022:

"We go to SmackDown. I do a dark match and we talked to Vince. He explains, 'Hey listen. You guys are two good looking guys. I want you to do this male model thing and if you commit to it, then it's really gonna work out for you.' We're like, 'Great, we will commit to anything.' It was a very avant-garde presentation. I think the first couple of weeks, which was the only time I had been pushed in my entire life where they tell everybody to clear the ring. We need to work on these model segments," said Mace.

He further added:

"Money in the Bank was happening. It was like the go home show for Money in the Bank and there's Money in the Bank ladders all over the entrance way. Vince comes out and he's like, 'Get this crap out of here. We need to work on the Runway show.' Me and Manny looked at each other. We were like, 'This is it. This is it for us'. Two weeks later, text message. 'I'm retiring.'"

The change in management certainly played a major role in the stars' fortunes during that period. Although the company has incurred a lot of change, many would express the opinion that the adjustments have been mostly positive.

What are your thoughts regarding the recent allegations made against Vince McMahon? Sound off in the comments section below.

