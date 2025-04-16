Possible speculation on if John Cena will win his 17th WWE world title at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

All eyes will be fixated on the main event of WrestleMania 41 on the second night as John Cena looks to become a 17-time world champion. The former Cenation Leader will get in the ring with company face Cody Rhodes.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter speculated on the outcome of the title match, noting he expected Cena to lose the world title match against Cody due to The Rock's supposed lack of involvement.

"I think, and nobody's gonna believe this, but I think Cena's gonna lose. Yeah. And I think if The Rock's not there, Cena loses. It becomes a Rock-Cena feud down the line because The Rock didn't come to be with him as he said he would. So, up until two hours ago, I said Cena wins. Then I got a call explaining to me why he might not win. So, I'm going with that call." [From 27:59 onwards]

Earlier on in the show, Apter shared his fantasy booking as to how John Cena's potential loss could be tied to The Rock supposedly no-showing the main event world title match.

"Okay, Rock doesn't show up. John Cena does not win, but he's still on his retirement tour. The Rock comes back when the movie's finished and slaps Cena in the face, saying: 'I brought you on because I thought you could beat Cody Rhodes, and you disappointed the hell out of me.'" [From 05:28 onwards]

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of WrestleMania 41 as it airs.

