  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Possible speculation on if John Cena will win his 17th WWE world title at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Possible speculation on if John Cena will win his 17th WWE world title at WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Apr 16, 2025 07:02 GMT
John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the world title at WrestleMania 41 (Images via WWE.com).
John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41 (Images via WWE.com)

All eyes will be fixated on the main event of WrestleMania 41 on the second night as John Cena looks to become a 17-time world champion. The former Cenation Leader will get in the ring with company face Cody Rhodes.

Ad

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter speculated on the outcome of the title match, noting he expected Cena to lose the world title match against Cody due to The Rock's supposed lack of involvement.

"I think, and nobody's gonna believe this, but I think Cena's gonna lose. Yeah. And I think if The Rock's not there, Cena loses. It becomes a Rock-Cena feud down the line because The Rock didn't come to be with him as he said he would. So, up until two hours ago, I said Cena wins. Then I got a call explaining to me why he might not win. So, I'm going with that call." [From 27:59 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier on in the show, Apter shared his fantasy booking as to how John Cena's potential loss could be tied to The Rock supposedly no-showing the main event world title match.

"Okay, Rock doesn't show up. John Cena does not win, but he's still on his retirement tour. The Rock comes back when the movie's finished and slaps Cena in the face, saying: 'I brought you on because I thought you could beat Cody Rhodes, and you disappointed the hell out of me.'" [From 05:28 onwards]
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of WrestleMania 41 as it airs.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

About the author
Manik Aftab

Manik Aftab

Twitter icon

Manik Aftab writes Exclusive articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling’s WWE division. A BA (Hons) in English Literature helped him improve his writing skills before starting his career as a pro wrestling writer.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Aftab worked for Ringside News and The Sportster, where his wrestling articles and feature pieces consistently ranked on the first page of Google SERPs.

He prioritizes accuracy, relevance, and ethics in his reporting by conducting thorough research, verifying sources, and adhering to professional journalistic standards.

While Aftab’s favorite wrestler in AEW is Hangman Adam Page, he doesn’t have a favorite in WWE yet. However, he considers Stone Cold Steve Austin to be the greatest professional wrestler of all time. His earliest memory of watching pro wrestling was when The Rock faced The New Age Outlaws in a handicap match, but it was the John Cena vs. Edge match from Unforgiven 2006 that got him hooked. If given the chance to manage a star from the Attitude Era, he would choose The British Bulldog, as he believes Davey Boy Smith was a terrific worker and could've benefitted from having a mouthpiece for his lack of mic skills.

When not watching pro wrestling, Aftab enjoys reading science fiction and watching anime.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications