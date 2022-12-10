[Possible spoiler] 22-year-old superstar backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown featuring Kurt Angle

WWE Superstar Gable Steveson could potentially appear on this week's edition of SmackDown.

Kurt Angle will appear tonight on tonight's episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Angle appeared on the August 29th edition of RAW in Pittsburgh as well and drank some milk with The Street Profits.

Gable Steveson signed a multi-year contract with WWE but has rarely appeared on television. He had a heart procedure in October and is now training full-time to become a superstar.

According to PW Insider, Olympic gold medalist Gable Stevenson is backstage for tonight's SmackDown. It will be interesting to see if he interacts with Kurt Angle on the show. The Street Profits are also scheduled to appear tonight and The Usos versus Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens is tonight's dark match.

Dan Sweeney @DPSBreakdowns

@NCAAWrestling Many Gable Steveson TD's come off the snap down. Here he pulls opp with a right inside tie, loads hips & chops collar tie arm at the elbow, forcing both hands to mat. From here he covers, spins to the single, gets left arm inside, lifts & finishes. @GableSteveson Many Gable Steveson TD's come off the snap down. Here he pulls opp with a right inside tie, loads hips & chops collar tie arm at the elbow, forcing both hands to mat. From here he covers, spins to the single, gets left arm inside, lifts & finishes. @GableSteveson📹@NCAAWrestling https://t.co/4AuQT2eGKd

WWE reportedly has cooled off on Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson was supposed to be the next big thing in WWE but has been off to a rocky start.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently noted that everything has gone cold on Steveson due to poor progression in his training. Gable's brother, Damon Kemp in NXT, has been doing well so far.

"Everything is cold on Gable Steveson. His brother is doing great and they wanted to debut him some time ago, but it hasn’t happened because reviews on his training progress haven’t been good. They were going to fast track him after he finished his last season in March, but he hasn’t even been around or talked about."

Damon Kemp @damonkempwwe The name is DAMON KEMP and I' am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon The name is DAMON KEMP and I' am going to smash your favorite Super Star.. coming soon

Gable Steveson is still very young and has plenty of time to turn his professional wrestling career around. It will be interesting to see if the 22-year-old appears on tonight's edition of SmackDown and confronts Kurt Angle.

Do you think Gable Steveson will be a champion in the company someday? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Would you like to see Gable Steveson confront Kurt Angle? Yes No 0 votes