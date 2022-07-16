Possible spoiler on plans for The New Day and former champions on tonight's WWE SmackDown

The New Day is reportedly set to mock a rival tag team tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been representing New Day while Big E is out of action recovering from a broken neck. The former tag team champions were recently in a long feud with the Brawling Brutes but have since entered a new rivalry.

The Viking Raiders recently returned to SmackDown after spending some time in NXT 2.0. The duo have returned with different ring attire and a much more aggressive attitude. The Viking Raiders attacked New Day last Friday for the second week in a row.

In a new report from Fightful Select, The New Day is set to poke fun at the former RAW Tag Team Champions tonight on the blue brand. Kofi and Xavier plan to mock The Viking Raiders' past fun-loving characters by dressing up as Erik and Ivar tonight on the show.

What else is scheduled for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

WWE has announced that Liv Morgan will battle Natalya in a Championship Contender's match on tonight's SmackDown. the 40-year-old faced Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.

While Natalya came up short, she managed to weaken Rousey's leg with the Sharpshooter and Liv Morgan capitalized by cashing in the MITB contract. If the former Women's Champion can defeat Liv on tonight's SmackDown, she will earn a future shot at the title.

Men's Money in the Bank ladder match winner Theory is set to square off against Madcap Moss tonight. Theory interrupted Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week on the blue brand.

The special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between The Usos (c) and Street Profits at SummerSlam will be announced tonight. Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy Uso are scheduled for a singles match on SmackDown.

