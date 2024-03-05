Possible spoiler on WWE plans for Andrade

The WWE Royal Rumble 2024 saw Andrade return to the company after leaving AEW at the end of last year. The multi-time champion is preparing for his return to singles action in the company.

El Idolo became an international wrestling star after debuting in 2003, and then worked for WWE from November 2015 - March 2021. He joined AEW a few months later but was barely used and ended up returning to the Stamford-based company in January. The former Azteca Champion entered the Men's Rumble match as a surprise entrant, at number four, lasting 22:59 with zero eliminations, before being tossed out by Bronson Reed.

Andrade has not wrestled since, however, he was added to the RAW roster after the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. It is now rumored that the 34-year-old may return to action during tonight's live episode of RAW on the USA Network. The company posted the following Instagram video of Charlotte Flair's husband arriving at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The cameraman films Andrade as he makes his way to the locker room, and it sounds like the former La Sombra says something about "dinero" or money. The video was captioned with a teaser for tonight's RAW.

"What does @andradealmas have planned for #WWERaw tonight? [eyes emoji]," they wrote.

Andrade's last singles match was with AEW. The third-generation pro wrestler was defeated by Miro at Worlds End on December 30, which marked the end of his run with the company.

Are you excited to see El Idolo on Raw tonight? Sound off in the comments section below!

