Will Seth Rollins' Fight Pit match main event Extreme Rules?

WWE's upcoming premium live event Extreme Rules will emanate live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PN, tonight, October 8th. It seems that the company is unsure as to which match should go on last.

The event has great hype behind it, despite being considered a 'B-show.' One of the reasons for it being that all the matches tonight are based on some stipulation. This, coupled with the White Rabbit teases pointing towards what could be a former Superstar's return, has wrestling fans looking forward to the premium live event.

The only two title matches tonight are for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship. Liv Morgan will defend the blue brand's title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match. Additionally, Bianca Belair will defend her belt against Damage CTRL's Bayley in a Ladder match.

Traditionally, one of these matches would main event the show as the only two championships being defended on the show. Fightful Select reported that the promotion has gone back and forth between the two matches for that spot.

The two matches in question are - Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a Fight Pit match with special-guest referee Daniel Cormier and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a Ladder match. As of this writing, there is no confirmation as to which match will go on last.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



My old pal



Thank you for the opportunity, @wwe. May the best man win. Massive honor for me to voice this package for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules Fight Pit match between @WWE Rollins and @SuperKingofBros My old pal @dc_mma is involved, so you know I wouldn't be far behind.Thank you for the opportunity, @wwe. May the best man win. Massive honor for me to voice this package for tomorrow night's Extreme Rules Fight Pit match between @WWERollins and @SuperKingofBros. My old pal @dc_mma is involved, so you know I wouldn't be far behind. Thank you for the opportunity, @wwe. May the best man win. https://t.co/8kstn82IWh

The Fight Pit match is a culmination of a fierce feud between the two Superstars. Combining that with the appeal of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion being the referee, this match has a strong case for the main event.

While the RAW Women's title match will be the first Women's Singles Ladder match on the main roster. Such a history-making event might grant it the main event status.

Latest betting odds for WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event

With WWE's Extreme Rules premium live event just a few hours away, the latest betting odds for the matches on the show are in. The odds are provided by BetOnline.ag.

As always, we remind you that these odds are not outright spoilers for the show. They only indicate towards which superstar is currently the favorite to win their match.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

RAW Women's Championship Ladder match : Bianca Belair (-120) vs. Bayley (-120)

: Bianca Belair (-120) vs. Bayley (-120) Fight Pit match : Seth Rollins (+600) vs. Matt Riddle (-1500)

: Seth Rollins (+600) vs. Matt Riddle (-1500) SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules match : Liv Morgan (-140) vs. Ronda Rousey (+100)

: Liv Morgan (-140) vs. Ronda Rousey (+100) I Quit match : Edge (+180) vs. Finn Balor (-260)

: Edge (+180) vs. Finn Balor (-260) Strap match : Karrion Kross (-450) vs. Drew McIntyre (+275)

: Karrion Kross (-450) vs. Drew McIntyre (+275) Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland & Butch) (-300) vs. Imperium (Gunther, Giovanni Vinci & Ludwig Kaiser) (+200)

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes