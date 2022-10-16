Possible update on Roman Reigns' schedule ahead of the Survivor Series premium live event

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is all set to appear at the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5th, 2022, in Saudi Arabia to defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship against social media sensation Logan Paul.

The most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown saw Sami Zayn call The Tribal Chief to complain about Jey Uso. However, Zayn later revealed that it was all a joke.

According to reports from PWInsider, it has been mentioned that Reigns is scheduled to appear on the October 28 and October 31 episode of Monday Night RAW ahead of his match against Logan.

The Tribal Chief is also booked to appear on the November 11th and November 18th episodes of Friday Night SmackDown to imply his involvement in the upcoming Survivor Series premium live event.

Jim Cornette was happy about Roman Reigns not accepting Riddle's challenge

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette was glad that Roman Reigns didn't accept Matt Riddle's challenge on Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, he spoke about Sami Zayn and Jey Uso's on and off relationship, mentioning that Jey is still confused if he wants to be around Sami or not.

Cornette then added why he didn't like Riddle's interference in the segment and how afraid he was about Reigns accepting his challenge.

"So Jey still doesn't buy Sami or wants Sami or wants to be around Sami but now Roman has dictated that Sami needs to be able to handle Jey's anger issues. But here comes Riddle and more bro, maybe that's why I don't like him so much. I'm shell shocked by the bro thing but he acts so goofy when he challenges Roman. I was afraid Roman was going to accept, thankfully he blew him off like a fu**ing goof and said, 'Hey, nah'." said Cornette.

