Possible update on Sasha Banks' WWE future

Survivor Series: WarGames is right around the corner and speculation has run rampant regarding Sasha Banks and Naomi possibly making a return to the show. The premium live event is emanating live from the TD Garden in Boston, MA on November 26th.

The Boss and Naomi walked out of WWE during the May16th taping of Monday Night RAW. The two deposited their Women's Tag Team Championships and walked out of the arena, and have not been seen on TV since.

The two have made several public appearances in the past 6 months. They've appeared at New York Fashion Week, attended Hollywood red carpet premieres, and hosted meet & greets for the fans.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider has now reported that there is no hint of either Sasha Banks or Naomi appearing or being backstage at Survivor Series. While this might sound like nothing, such updates usually mean that the talent in question is not even slated to make an appearance on the show in question.

This year's Survivor Series is WarGames themed. Damage CTRL will team up with Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross to take on Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Michin (Mia Yim), and an unannounced participant. Fans have speculated on many names who could fill that spot, and these names include Sasha Banks and Naomi.

Triple H recently commented on wanting to bring Sasha Banks back to WWE

It was under the previous administration, under Vince McMahon, when Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE. Ever since Triple H came to power and has re-signed several formerly released Superstars, reports and rumors of the two returning have grown multifold.

It's now been nearly five months since the change in admin, but there is still no clue of the return of the former Women's Tag Team Champions. During his popular interview with Ariel Helwani earlier this year, The Game showed interest in bringing the duo back:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, i think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process." said Triple H

While reports claim that Sasha Banks is not expected to appear at Survivor Series this weekend, will the former NXT Women's Champion defy expectations and make a memorable return?

