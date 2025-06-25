Possible WWE truth behind Dominik Mysterio’s injury (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio has gradually become one of the best acts on television ever since he aligned himself with The Judgment Day. The 28-year-old won his first singles title on the main roster at WrestleMania 41 as he became the WWE Intercontinental Champion.

He was set to defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but the match was canceled following an injury to the champ. Both Bill Apter and WrestleVotes provided an update on Dirty Dom's injury during the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge.

Apter claimed that the injury appears to be for storyline purposes and that the WWE star isn't actually injured in reality. He stated that this storyline injury could be used as a bigger angle further to increase the chaos and turmoil within The Judgment Day.

"I think it's storyline related, I don't know, but it just seems to happen at the same time with the Liv Morgan thing, and what I would like to see is if they keep him out a while. The old rule was that if you don't defend your title within 30 days, the title is stripped from you. That would be a great angle if he's away for 30 days and they strip him with the belt. Can you imagine the craziness going on in The Judgment Day if that happened?'' Apter said. [From 11:40 onwards]

WrestleVotes also felt the same, as he didn't hear anything regarding the legitimacy of the injury.

"I asked Joe, and I got nothing back, which tells me it's probably a storyline. I don't wanna speculate, but it's probably a storyline," he said. [From 12:16 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio has defended his IC Title on two separate PLEs since winning the belt. Following the cancellation of his match with Styles, it seems likely that WWE is now headed toward an eventual triple threat between Dom, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor for the title.

