"Possibly WrestleMania next year" - WWE legend predicts Roman Reigns' opponent for the title in the future (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has held the title gold for nearly 1000 days. It seems like nobody will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief as the champion. Dutch Mantell believes Cody Rhodes will get another chance to redeem himself at next year's WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes took on The Tribal Chief in the main event of this year's Showcase of the Immortals. While most expected The American Nightmare to pick up the win, Roman Reigns retained his title.

He received a huge assist from Solo Sikoa, and Cody Rhodes has stated that the story is not over. Dutch Mantell spoke about the continuation of the story on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

"Being a fan is great when they reward you. I don’t care what they do as long as it makes sense and they’re laying one brick at a time. Let’s go back to what Cody said, let’s finish the story. Now where the story will end, I can’t say. Possibly WrestleMania next year, and that gives us 10 months to finish the story and they have already proven that they can tell a story long term and keep interest. This is the best thing they did on this show and that’s going to draw the map out. Brilliant move I think," Dutch Mantell said. [58:42 to 59:32]

Check out the entire episode down below:

Dutch Mantell discussed the issues between Roman Reigns and The Usos on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns cut a scathing problem on WWE SmackDown to address The Usos' loss against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Dutch Mantell praised the segment, stating that the unpredictability of the storyline made it one of the best things in WWE right now.

"When you start dealing with political matters, but I thought the whole segment was genius because I don’t think Roman would say, 'I’ll set it up or I’ll do something,' but when he said that, 'Solo and me, we’re gonna challenge them and bring it back to The Bloodline.' I think everybody in the building sat up. Now we’re back into this story again, it’s getting deep and they’re taking their time with it and I think this is one of the best things they can do for this story because who knows where this is gonna go." [57:19 to 58:06]

A future showdown between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will definitely get fans buzzing if their previous feud is anything to go by.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes