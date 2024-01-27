Post-Royal Rumble plans confirmed following Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE/TKO

Vince McMahon's resignation from WWE/TKO Group Holdings has undoubtedly been a Public Relations nightmare for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut, which is all set for one of the biggest events of the year, the Royal Rumble. The post-Rumble plans have now been confirmed.

There was a lot of doubt as to whether the Stamford-based promotion would hold a post-Royal Rumble Press Conference following the massive allegations made against Vince McMahon by an ex-WWE employee, Janel Grant. Normally, post-show Press Conferences are given, with various superstars and Triple H answering the questions. However, there are a lot of doubts as to whether they will be addressed.

WWE confirmed that there will be a post-Royal Rumble Press Conference held:

Expand Tweet

It is certainly an unconventional way to kickstart the Road to WrestleMania, and WWE will know that they have to make fans as happy as possible with the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Matches. The hope will likely be that the hype around the winners will make fans forget about the allegations and the entire Vince McMahon situation.

A possible change in plans for WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar could also happen as a result of the Vince McMahon allegations

Expand Tweet

In a big twist, Brock Lesnar was linked to the allegations made against Vince McMahon, seemingly on the cusp of his return. It should be noted that Lesnar himself has yet to respond, although it is going to present a challenge to WWE's plans.

Although The Beast Incarnate's return at the 2024 Royal Rumble was "imminent," his plans may change as a result of the allegations, as per Fightful Select.

There is no word as to who Lesnar was set to go up against this WrestleMania season, and there was also speculation that WrestleMania 40 could be the end of his career.

The Beast Incarnate initially retired after losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 but came back at SummerSlam 2021.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar back in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.