Potential date of John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes II (Exclusive)

John Cena and Cody Rhodes went head-to-head in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night Two. Cena challenged The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship after winning the 2025 Elimination Chamber match. The veteran emerged victorious on the night, capturing his 17th world title.

Following his loss at The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes had been absent from WWE programming till the 39th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Cena and Rhodes are now set to face each other in tag team action at Money in the Bank alongside Logan Paul and Jey Uso, respectively.

Fans have been speculating on the date for a rematch between John Cena and Cody Rhodes ever since the RAW after WrestleMania. Addressing the same during the latest edition of WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes said that the two could face off at either Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia or at SummerSlam 2025.

"I'm willing to bet that match happens. Don't know when. The Saudi show is at the end of June, I guess they could do it there, I'd hate it, I think a lot of people would hate it, but that's a possibility. And then there's SummerSlam. That match could be on top Saturday night, Sunday night, no problem. So, we'll see." [From 31:57 onwards]

Fans are excited to see Cody Rhodes and John Cena face off in singles competition again. If The American Nightmare ends up beating Cena for the title, he will put an end to another iconic world championship reign.

