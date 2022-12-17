Potential forbidden door participant in the WWE Royal Rumble - Reports

The Royal Rumble, which will take place on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, is the most thrilling Premium Live Event of the year for WWE. This will be remembered as the first Royal Rumble following Vince McMahon's retirement and the installation of Triple H's leadership.

Following The King of King's promotion as Chief Content Officer, many previously released superstars have returned. The Royal Rumble is known for thrilling superstar comebacks and numerous unexpected entries. Based on the way things are going, anything is within Triple H's power to happen.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that there have been speculations within WWE that the forbidden door might be opened. KAIRI, the former NXT Women's Champion, will take part in the women's Rumble match:

“An interesting part of that story is that it had been rumored KAIRI would be in this year’s Royal Rumble, but those rumors were prior to the decision changing with her getting the IWGP women’s title, which could change the dynamic," Meltzer wrote.

KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She became the inaugural IWGP Women's Championship at the NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over event in November. Whether she appears as the champion or not will be exciting to watch, but the enthusiasm for Triple H opening the forbidden door will be through the roof.

KAIRI's final WWE match took place on the WWE Raw episode on July 20, 2019

Kairi Sane, now known under the mononym KAIRI, will always hold fond memories for fans and received numerous accolades during her five years in the company.

She won the first Mae Young Classic tournament and the NXT Women's Championship. The Japanese superstar also teamed up with Asuka to form the Kabuki Warriors and win the Women's Tag Team Championships.

KAIRI's last match with the company took place on an edition of Monday Night RAW against then SmackDown Women's champion Bayley. She came out victorious and gave a great performance.

In the end, KAIRI changed her position with the company and joined the promotion's development in Asia as a WWE Ambassador and trainer in her native Japan. However, the former Kabuki Warrior quit WWE when her contract ran out in December 2021.

