Potential Jacob Fatu spoiler revealed ahead of WWE Backlash

Jacob Fatu has been one of the dominant performers on the WWE roster since he signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year. The Samoan Werewolf further cemented his spot as a top star in the company by winning his first singles title at WrestleMania 41.

The 33-year-old defeated LA Knight to become the new WWE United States Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Fatu will put his title on the line for the first time at the Backlash Premium Live Event. He will face fierce competition from Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, and The Megastar in a Fatal Four-Way match at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, this Saturday.

The WWE United States Champion heads into the four-way battle as the odds-on favorite to retain his title, given he just won the strap 20 days ago, suggesting that the title will likely not change hands. The Bloodline member also wiped out Damian Priest and LA Knight after their match last week on SmackDown to further establish his dominance in the ongoing feud.

Former WWE Superstar makes massive claim about Jacob Fatu

Wrestling veteran Matt Hard recently made a bold claim about Jacob Fatu's future while speaking very highly of him.

On an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the veteran mentioned Fatu as his pick to be the next big thing in professional wrestling. He predicted that if The Bloodline member worked on his promos and character, he could be a future main-eventer for the wrestling promotion.

"I think if especially his character and his promo work, if he can get out his character and if his promo work is up to [the] task for what people want and what he's doing, I think Jacob Fatu can be a really big deal. I think Jacob Fatu can be someone who can be a big deal and a main event draw in WWE when it's all said and done," he said. [From 50:31 to 50:59]

You can check out the following video for Matt Hardy's comments:

WWE has been teasing a potential split between Fatu and Solo Sikoa since the latter lost the Tribal Combat match to Roman Reigns on the RAW on Netflix Premiere. It remains to be seen if the two can work together to restore The Bloodline's dominance in the absence of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.

