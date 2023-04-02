Potential last-minute spoiler for Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39

Night Two of WrestleMania 39 is set to be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match as Roman Reigns will defend his belts against Cody Rhodes.

Night One was very well received by fans and critics. It featured some amazing matches, storytelling, and iconic WrestleMania moments. Two titles changed hands last night, with Rhea Ripley becoming the new SmackDown Women's Champion, and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens dethroning The Usos to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

With The Usos no longer the champions, fans are wondering if we will see the complete downfall of The Bloodline on Night Two, with Roman Reigns dropping his title as well.

* Potential Spoilers Ahead *

According to the last-minute betting odds, Cody Rhodes is heading into Night Two of WrestleMania 39 as the favorite to win his match against Roman Reigns and become the new WWE Universal Champion. If that happens, it would be the end of The Tribal Chief's historic title run.

Full last-minute Betting Odds for Night Two of WrestleMania 39, including Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Here are the full last-minute betting odds for Night Two of WrestleMania 39 (via Unibet). Please note that betting odds could be the leading indicator of the potential results of the match but do not guarantee the outcome.

Note: The odds show the favorite as either a (-) or the smallest number and the underdog as either a (+) or the biggest number.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (+230) vs. Cody Rhodes (-375)

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair (-143) vs. Asuka (+102)

Intercontinental Champion Gunther (-167) vs. Sheamus (+140) vs. Drew McIntyre (+600)

Edge (+140) vs. Finn Balor (-200)

Brock Lesnar (-295) vs. Omos (+200)

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler (-335) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (+275) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville (+500) vs. Natalya & Shotzi (+900)

After a thrilling Night One, fans can't wait to see what WWE and Triple H have in store for Night Two of the Show of Shows.

Which match are you looking forward to the most? Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for the same.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Who do you think will walk out as the WWE Universal Champion at the end of WrestleMania 39? Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes 0 votes