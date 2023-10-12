Potential new Bloodline member confirms name change; WWE star was seen speaking to important name

There's a potential new WWE name joining The Bloodline soon, and while there's still a lot to be confirmed, it appears that at least one change has taken place. A name change that has been rumored since the beginning of the year is now confirmed, with the star herself saying it on her Twitter account. The star in question is Ava - who was recently seen speaking to Paul Heyman.

Towards the beginning of the year, WWE had seemingly changed Ava Raine's name to just Ava. It was never really confirmed, with nothing officially being declared by the star or the company. The Rock's oldest daughter was part of the Schism faction until recently when it finally came to an end, with the stars going their separate ways.

Now, the star has confirmed the name change for the first time, retweeting a video that was calling her Ava Raine, and saying that she was Ava instead. The Raine surname has been dropped.

The video itself was a moment that was seen on the NXT Anonymous Twitter account which shared the footage of Heyman apparently trying to recruit Ava.

As of this moment, there's no confirmation on whether the WWE star has accepted the offer from The Bloodline's Wiseman, but there's a lot of curiosity surrounding the news. The coming weeks should reveal more about the same.

