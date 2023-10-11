Female WWE Superstar breaks silence after potentially joining The Bloodline in secret

WWE teased a massive hint on the future of The Bloodline following tonight's episode of NXT. Not only did Paul Heyman accompany Bron Breakker and big him up, but he also held a secret meeting with a potential member.

The NXT Anonymous Twitter account shared untelevised footage of Heyman trying to recruit Ava into the Anoa'i family group, sparking excited responses from fans on social media. The Rock's daughter might be part of the group now, even as Roman Reigns is preparing to make his WWE return.

Ava sent a short but telling message to Paul Heyman on Twitter, claiming that the two had a "good chat." This might be confirmation that she is on her way to join The Bloodline.

Check out her tweet below:

It remains to be seen if Ava indeed is a part of The Bloodline, with The Tribal Chief's return set to speed up the next chapter of the group's evolution. This might be one of the seeds WWE planted for The Rock's potential in-ring return against Reigns at WrestleMania 40. But will it happen? Only time will tell.

Do you think The Great One will face Roman Reigns in Philadelphia next April? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!