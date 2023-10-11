"Bloodline's expanding" - WWE Universe erupts as Paul Heyman is caught recruiting female star to Roman Reigns' faction

Despite his WWE absence, Roman Reigns continues to pull The Bloodline's strings behind the scenes. Hidden footage of Paul Heyman trying to recruit a new member has gone viral, causing fans to go wild. The Wiseman is at the Performance Center for tonight's episode of NXT.

While he managed Bron Breakker against Carmelo Hayes in the main event, that wasn't his only matter of business at the Performance Center tonight. The NXT Anonymous Twitter account posted a clip of Heyman talking to Ava about possibly joining The Bloodline, with her keenly looking on.

Check it out:

This seems like confirmation that The Rock's daughter will soon debut on the WWE main roster as part of Roman Reigns' stable. Several Twitter users certainly feel that is the case, with some wondering if this will lead to The Great One returning for a match against The Tribal Chief.

Check out some of the reactions:

Reactions to Ava potentially being recruited.

It will be interesting to see if Ava does indeed join The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown, and if it leads to The Rock returning to feud with Roman Reigns. The possibilities are endless!

Do you want The Bloodline to expand? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!