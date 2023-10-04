Potential reason behind major match being axed from WWE RAW

The October 2 edition of WWE RAW from the SAP Center in San Jose featured several late changes.

NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to defend her title against Tegan Nox, but the match was canceled due to injury. Lynch successfully defended the title against Tiffany Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy. However, The Man suffered an injury during the bout and was not cleared to compete on WWE RAW.

Damian Priest was also set to face Jey Uso last night in a singles match, but that match was also scrapped due to The Archer of Infamy not being cleared to compete. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were scheduled to battle each other in a singles match, but the two superstars brawled instead.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed that the company simply decided not to have the match between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. It was noted that there was no medical reason for the bout not taking place last night on RAW.

"So one thing about the show is everything advertised didn't happen. Like everything. Nia and Shayna never had the match. Damian Priest wasn't cleared, Becky Lynch and Tegan Knox didn't happen because Becky wasn't cleared. Shayna and Nia didn't happen because they decided not to have it happen," Meltzer said. [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

Bill Apter wants to see Jade Cargill face Nia Jax on WWE RAW

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested an interesting rivalry between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax.

Jade Cargill signed with WWE last week and has already arrived at the Performance Center. Nia Jax returned to the company on the September 11 edition of RAW and attacked Raquel Rodriguez and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter suggested Jade Cargill confront Nia Jax on the red brand. Apter noted that Cargill would make an impact right away if she were to have a rivalry with Jax on the main roster.

"She [Jade Cargill] could be the first lady to slam Nia Jax to make a really big impact because she's got that whole muscle-building thing going on, that power. And Nia Jax is destroying everybody, so if they want to bring her fairly quickly, that would be a hell of a thing," said Bill Apter. [From 0:30 - 0:58]

You can check out the full video below:

Rhea Ripley has been dominant so far as Women's World Champion but could have a difficult time hanging onto the title if Jade Cargill shows up on WWE RAW. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the women's division moving forward on the red brand.

Would you like to see a rivalry between Jade Cargill and Nia Jax on WWE television? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.